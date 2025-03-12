Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.12 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 171.60 ($2.23). Senior shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.09), with a volume of 961,117 shares.

Senior Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The company has a market capitalization of £664.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.01.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts predict that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 EPS for the current year.

Senior Company Profile

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.