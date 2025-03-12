Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.01 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.24). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.18), with a volume of 15,275,865 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.76) to GBX 295 ($3.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 267 ($3.46).

The stock has a market cap of £14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Research analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.88 ($3,201.76). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £1,645.11 ($2,133.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,455 shares of company stock worth $822,935. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

