Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.73. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 171,157 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

