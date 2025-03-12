GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 261.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,400,000 after buying an additional 11,468,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,827,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

