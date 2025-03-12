EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 154,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $7.77.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.