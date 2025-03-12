Idaho Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.87% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $28.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.