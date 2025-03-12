Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 722,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,008 shares of company stock valued at $497,835 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

