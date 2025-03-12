Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $414.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.