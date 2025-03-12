John Pratt Acquires 2,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director John Pratt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$120.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,994.08.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International stock opened at C$117.87 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$116.50 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$189.71. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$207.43.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.