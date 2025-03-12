Scotiabank Weighs in on Canfor’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Scotiabank has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of CFP opened at C$14.73 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.53 and a twelve month high of C$18.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

