Saturna Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.7% of Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned about 0.49% of Church & Dwight worth $124,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,510 shares of company stock worth $7,383,170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

