Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 29855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.58).

Sovereign Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.33 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (3.30) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.