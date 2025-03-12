VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $214.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

