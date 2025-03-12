Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$174.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$145.00 to C$140.00.

2/20/2025 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$158.00 to C$153.00.

2/14/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$182.00 to C$176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$165.00 to C$156.00.

2/14/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$155.00.

2/10/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$157.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$152.00 to C$170.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$147.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a twelve month low of C$126.25 and a twelve month high of C$169.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Tire

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.