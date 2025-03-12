Q1 Earnings Forecast for Jushi Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Jushi in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.83. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

