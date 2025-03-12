Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CAO Lazarus Krikorian Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $260.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $263.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.70.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cencora

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

