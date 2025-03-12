Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank Stock Performance
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Erste Group Bank
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.