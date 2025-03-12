Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

EBKDY stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

