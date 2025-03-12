First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Upgraded at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
AG opened at C$8.84 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.16.
About First Majestic Silver
