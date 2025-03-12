Q1 Earnings Estimate for TNYA Issued By Lifesci Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

TNYA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $42.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.83.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 35,714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,519,491.30. The trade was a 262.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,595 over the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,345,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 77,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

