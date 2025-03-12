Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vital Energy traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 151524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,392,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,214,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

