Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.