Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,007 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

