Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TAKOF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

