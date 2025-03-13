Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TAKOF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Drone Delivery Canada
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.