Michael J. Rossi Sells 3,917 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Rossi sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $20,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,831.60. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
YMAB opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $17.78.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
