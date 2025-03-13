What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Rayonier Q1 Earnings?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rayonier in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

RYN opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%.

Rayonier announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

