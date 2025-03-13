Summit X LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 828,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,398,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $82.49 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $70.48 and a 52-week high of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

