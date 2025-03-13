Summit X LLC Buys Shares of 10,196 Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Summit X LLC owned 0.94% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALI. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 650,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 218,299 shares during the period.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BALI opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2059 dividend. This is an increase from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

