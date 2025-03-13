Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles Sells 31,825 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $188.57 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.63.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

