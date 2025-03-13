HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 92,757 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $62,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

IUSV stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

