HighTower Advisors LLC Has $80.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $80,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.