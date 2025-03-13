PFG Advisors Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 1.06% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.