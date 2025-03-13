MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $6,592,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $206.95 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.