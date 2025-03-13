Summit X LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $185.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average is $201.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

