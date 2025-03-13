Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.86

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.38. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.10.

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 25,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.20 per share, with a total value of C$530,000.00. Insiders have bought 35,910 shares of company stock worth $767,739 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

