The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $75,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,587,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,643,895 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

