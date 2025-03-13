HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 90,771 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.20% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $65,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,217 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,702,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,032,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,616,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after acquiring an additional 490,986 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

