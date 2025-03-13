VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CSB opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $275.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $65.36.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.