iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.