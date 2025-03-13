DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

