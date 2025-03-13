IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

