72,332 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after buying an additional 122,184 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after purchasing an additional 222,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

