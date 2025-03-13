CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

