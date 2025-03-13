IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

