Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $217.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $230.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

