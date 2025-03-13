HC Wainwright Forecasts enGene’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENGN)

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for enGene in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enGene’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

ENGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on enGene in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $5.29 on Thursday. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $269.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -0.61.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in enGene by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 619,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in enGene by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in enGene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 101,006 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

