Zacks Research Weighs in on Grocery Outlet Q3 Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 406,039 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 887.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,969 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

