Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 25th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 8.7% increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

