Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Graham worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 558.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Graham by 60.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Up 0.9 %

GHC stock opened at $917.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $923.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.50. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $683.00 and a twelve month high of $993.49.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

