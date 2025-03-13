Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 278.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 714.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cinemark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Cinemark stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.41. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

