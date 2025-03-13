Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,976 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

